Shooting suspect who led Mesa officers on chase is struck by patrol car: PD

A shooting suspect who led Mesa officers on a chase in Tempe was seriously injured after he was struck by a patrol car on Saturday night.

An officer intentionally hit the suspect with the vehicle after he started reaching toward his waistband, according to Brandi George with Mesa PD.

The situation started just before 11 p.m. on Sept. 30 after someone called 911 to report that there was a fight at a home near Baseline Road and Dobson. One person was reportedly armed with a gun, police said.

"As officers were driving, multiple people called in to report shots fired and that the shooter left in a dark colored vehicle," said Det. George.

Police say they found the suspect's vehicle and tried to pull it over, but the driver did not stop and led officers on a chase into the city of Tempe.

The vehicle crashed near Baseline and McClintock, and the 21-year-old male driver started running on foot.

Officers continued to follow him their vehicles as he fled. Eventually, one officer got out and tried to hit him with a stun gun, but failed.

At some point, the suspect allegedly reached for his waistband and was struck by a patrol car in response. The police vehicle hit a tree in the process.

Police say the suspect, who was not named, is in serious but stable condition and will be booked into jail on multiple felony charges upon his release from the hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

