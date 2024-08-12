Expand / Collapse search

Shootout at Arizona strip mall; Phoenix officer involved in crash l Morning News Brief

Published  August 12, 2024 9:46am MST
PHOENIX - Police say a shootout at a strip mall in Tucson left four people hurt; an officer was involved in a bad crash in Phoenix, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of August 12.

1. Several hurt in Tucson shooting

Tucson strip mall shootout leaves 4 hurt

Police say more than 180 bullets were fired during a shootout in Tucson that left four people injured.

2. Officer avoids dog, crashes into wall

Phoenix officer swerved to avoid dog on road, crashed into wall: PD

Phoenix Police say an officer was not seriously hurt after crashing into a wall near 56th Street and Thunderbird Road.

3. Deadly Phoenix apartment shooting

Suspect sought in deadly east Phoenix apartment shooting

Police are looking for a suspect after a shooting at an apartment complex near 43rd Street and McDowell Road left a man dead.

4. Candy sold at Walmart, Target, Dollar General recalled

Palmer Candy items recalled over salmonella risk: What to know

The recalled candy products were sold throughout the U.S. at various retailers, including Walmart, HyVee, Target, and Dollar General.

5. Deadly house explosion

Two people were killed after a home in a Maryland neighborhood exploded, officials said. Read more here.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Warm, dry start to the week in Phoenix

Warm and dry conditions are expected on Aug. 12 in the Valley as we'll see just a slight chance for rain.