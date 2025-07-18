Shootout in far East Valley turns deadly; blast kills deputies in Los Angeles | Morning News Brief

article

From a deadly shootout in the far East Valley to an explosion that killed three sheriff's deputies in California, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of July 18.

1. Woman dead following apparent shootout with deputies

What we know:

A 46-year-old woman was killed in an apparent shootout with Pinal County Sheriff's deputies on Thursday night in San Tan Valley.

Dig deeper:

Officials say the incident began with as a traffic stop that was initiated by deputies. The woman, however, did not stop, prompting a pursuit.

2. Blast kills 3 deputies in Los Angeles

What we know:

An explosion at a training facility in Los Angeles resulted in the deaths of three sheriff's deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

What we don't know:

The cause of the blast is not known. The condition of one person who was taken to the hospital as a result of the explosion is also unknown at this time.

3. New details in Trigg Kiser's drowning

What We Already Know:

Authorities have released new details surrounding the drowning death of Trigg Kiser, a three-year-old who was the son of social media influencer Emilie Kiser. Police are recommending child abuse charges against the boy's father, Brady Kiser.

What's New:

According to Chandler Police, Trigg went to play in the backyard after eating. The boy's father, Brady Kiser, told told detectives he saw Trigg playing near the pool, which he said was normally covered, but became distracted by their newborn for three to five minutes.

4. Families file notice of claim following deadly Mesa crash

What we know:

The families of five people who were killed in a 2024 plane crash in the East Valley are seeking more than $360 million from the City of Mesa.

What we don't know:

The plane crash happened at Falcon Field on Nov. 5, but a final report on the crash has not yet been released.

Preliminary findings, however, indicated the aircraft was working properly.

5. Alleged affair caught on camera

What we know:

What started as a playful concert tradition turned into a viral PR nightmare for two tech executives—one of whom oversees HR.

The backstory:

At Coldplay’s July 16 show in Massachusetts, the venue’s kiss cam panned to a couple mid-embrace. But instead of leaning in for a kiss, the man ducked out of the frame while the woman turned her back to the camera—drawing instant suspicion from the crowd.

