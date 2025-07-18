Arizona weather forecast: A hot start to the weekend expected for Phoenix

The Brief Phoenix should see a high of 106°F today, according to the National Weather Service. "Drier conditions will mostly end rain chances for the bulk of the area," forecasters wrote. A slight dip in temperatures is expected early next week.



We're warming back up, a bit, for the weekend.

Today:

Around the state, Friday brings a bit warmer temperatures and continued scattered showers and storms. While the general pattern is not as conducive for monsoon storms, there is still some surface moisture available (which means it's humid!). As a result, we'll continue to see storm chances for parts of the state.

In Phoenix, conditions are expected to stay dry with a high temperature of 106 degrees. The average today is 107.

While Phoenix is unlikely to see storms, there is a chance for showers and storms in parts of the state like Northern and Eastern Arizona.

The Weekend:

Additional storms will be possible overnight along eastern Arizona. In fact, on and off storm chances will be possible in Eastern Arizona right through early next week, at least.

The general weather pattern doesn't change much moving forward. So, temperatures don't change much. The high temperature will remain around 107 on Saturday in Phoenix, and 105 Sunday. Next Monday and Tuesday are also likely to cap around 105 degrees. In the Valley, expect mostly sunny to partly sunny conditions Saturday and Sunday.

Next Week:

By Sunday and into next week, there will be low chances (around 10%) for showers in the evenings around the Valley. Chances will increase (30-40%) for shower chances over parts of the High Country by next week, too.

NWS forecasters say a slight dip in temperatures is expected early next week, with a high of 104°F expected for Monday.

