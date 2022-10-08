Shots fired outside Carl Hayden High School during football game

It was a scary situation for families at Carl Hayden High School after shots were fired outside of campus during a football game Friday night.

Gunshots were reported at around 9 p.m. on Oct. 7 - right in the middle of a game against Douglas High School.

Video from Brittany Bowyer showed students lying on the ground and ducking for cover after "a ton of gunfire" went off outside the school.

"Everyone has been sent into the auditorium and now we are being moved away from the windows," Bowyer tweeted that night.

Phoenix police confirmed that there was evidence of shots being fired at a nearby location off campus, and that no injuries were reported.

Families were reportedly able to go home after about an hour.

No other details were released about the case.

More Arizona headlines





