Wild horses found dead in Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest

An investigation is underway after a number of wild horses were found dead in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest.

According to the National Forest Service, the dead animals were found near Forest Road 25 on the Alpine and Springerville Ranger Districts.

"The forest is currently coordinating with the appropriate officials in support of the investigation of the deceased horses," forestry officials said in a statement.

Authorities did not say how many dead horses were found or if others are missing from public lands.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest Service.

More Arizona headlines