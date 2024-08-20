Shots fired at Phoenix officers; search for suspects underway: PD

article

Police say they are searching for suspects after gunshots were fired at officers in Phoenix late Monday night.

The incident happened at around 10:15 p.m. near Central Avenue and Thomas Road.

Phoenix Police say officers spotted two vehicles speeding and tried to pull one of the vehicles over when someone inside the car fired multiple gunshots at the officers.

The officers were not hurt.

The vehicle stopped near 2nd Street and Catalina Drive where multiple people inside ran away.

"Currently, officers have an area blocked off as they complete a search for the suspects," police said. "One individual has been detained but more maybe outstanding."

Map of where the shots were fired