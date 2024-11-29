Siblings claim late father is D.B. Cooper; deadly Tempe apartment shooting l Morning News Brief

A pair of siblings believe their late father is the elusive skyjacker D.B. Cooper; a shooting at a Tempe apartment complex left a man dead; and more – here's a look at some of our top stories for the morning of Friday, November 29.

1. D.B. Cooper revealed?

A sketch provided by the FBI shows the skyjacker known as "Dan Cooper" or "D.B. Cooper."

A pair of North Carolina siblings believe their late father is the elusive D.B. Cooper skyjacker who infamously leaped out of an airplane with $200,000 in cash during the 1971 heist. Read more here.

2. Man killed in Tempe shooting

Tempe Police are investigating a shooting on Thanksgiving night that left a man dead and a woman hurt. Read more here.

3. Deadly officer-involved shooting

A suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting late Thursday night in Phoenix. Read more here.

4. Person dies after being bitten by bat

FILE - Horde of bats flying in the air.

A California resident has died after being bitten by a suspected rabid bat, state health officials said. Read more here.

5. Black Friday deals

Black Friday sale signage at an Urban Outfitters on Black Friday in New York, US, on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (Photo by Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

With the busiest shopping day of the year in the U.S. fast approaching, retailers and shoppers are preparing for Black Friday deals. Read more here.

Today's weather

A cloudy and cool Black Friday in the Valley with a high near 74°F. Read more here.