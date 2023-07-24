Expand / Collapse search
Singer Tori Kelly rushed to hospital after collapsing in LA, TMZ reports

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 11
GettyImages-1488733550.jpg article

Tori Kelly attends the Los Angeles red carpet premiere of Roadside Attractions & Lionsgate's "Fool's Paradise," a Charlie Day film at TCL Multiplex on May 09, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Get

Expand

LOS ANGELES - Singer Tori Kelly was reportedly rushed to the hospital after collapsing in downtown Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

According to a report from TMZ, Kelly "passed out" after telling her friends Sunday night that her heart was beating fast. TMZ reports the singer then passed out and was taken to the hospital, where she received care in the ICU.

Kelly is being treated for possible blood clots around her viral organs, TMZ reports.

Kelly, 30, captured two Grammy Awards in 2019 for "Best Gospel Album" with "Hiding Place" and for "Best Gospel Performance/Song" for her hit "Never Alone."

FOX 11 News is making calls to Kelly's representatives for more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.