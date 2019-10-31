"Sip & Stroll" now allowed at Desert Ridge Marketplace thanks to new state law

article

Officials with Desert Ridge Marketplace in the West Valley say the mall will allow shoppers to walk around the mall while sipping alcohol, thanks to a new state law.

In a statement, officials said starting this weekend, those 21 and over may buy wine, beer, or cocktails from a mobile bar stationed outside of Copper Blues Live, and stroll around the shopping center with the drink in hand.

Construction efforts are underway for a permanent bar/kiosk that will have extended operating hours. The kiosk is expected to open in January, according to officials.

The new drinking arrangement at Desert Ridge Marketplace, according to officials, is made possible by a bill that was signed into law by Gov. Doug Ducey several months ago. The law allows certain retail properties that quality for grant one of its existing bars to serve alcohol outside of its establishment to a customer, who may then stroll the grounds with an alcoholic beverage in hand.

Desert Ridge Marketplace is the first shopping center in the state to offer such an arrangement, according to officials. Tempe Marketplace is going through the process of getting the approvals needed for such an arrangement.