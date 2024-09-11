Siphon Fire: Wildfire burns in Superstition Mountains

The Brief The Siphon Fire is burning in a remote area of the Superstition Mountains northeast of Apache Junction. The wildfire has burned 30-40 acres. The cause of the fire is unknown.



Crews are responding to a wildfire burning in the East Valley.

The Siphon Fire sparked on Sept. 10 in a remote area of the Superstition Mountains northeast of Apache Junction.

The U.S. Forest Service says the fire is estimated to be about 30-40 acres.

"As of now, the fire is visible from surrounding communities, Lost Dutchman State Park, SR 88 and US 60," officials said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The Siphon Fire burns in the Superstition Mountains northeast of Apache Junction. (Photo by Belinda Moncur)

No structures are at risk of being burned.

There are no road closures, but the public should avoid First Water, Boulder and Siphon Trails while crews battle the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The Source Information for this story was provided by the Tonto National Forest in a Facebook post.

Map of the Siphon Fire