Sky Harbor Airport bustling with travelers during Easter weekend

Sky Harbor Airport is busy again once more. It's a stark contrast to a year ago when many airports were nearly deserted.

Some of the people we spoke to are fully vaccinated and that is the main reason why they're traveling again -- heading out on a much needed getaway.

"I work in public health and we've been very overwhelmed by the current situation and we finally got to a point where you gotta take care of yourself," said Anthony Melei.

While others are traveling to visit family for the holiday weekend.

"We're coming here for Easter. Some of us have not seen the Grand Canyon yet, so we're gonna see that."

This comes as more than 100 million people -- 30% of the U.S. population -- have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. And the Centers for Disease Control also issued new guidance this week for vaccinated travelers, stating that it is now safe for those traveling two weeks after receiving your final dose of the vaccine.

This means they will not have to quarantine or get tested for the virus after reaching their destination, unless they are traveling internationally and the country they're flying to requires it.

Some say they felt more comfortable traveling after being fully vaccinated.

"I'm fully vaccinated, so that alleviated a lot of my worries," said Melei. "Vaccinated and that was a big relief.. one less thing to worry about."

And for this family, getting the vaccine ahead of the trip was a deciding factor.

"We booked this about six months ago. We decided it would be a last minute decision. We figured we are vacinated or going to people vaccinated so be safe."

The new CDC guidance doesn't mean the fully vaccinated are completely out of the woods. Some health officials warn it is best to avoid travel if possible, but they are now lower risk for transmitting and catching the virus.

