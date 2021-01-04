Slack, other communication platforms experience outages on first Monday of 2021

Slack, a widely-used messaging platform, was down for many users on the first Monday of 2021 as many employees in the U.S. returned to work after the holidays.

It's the latest tech glitch to show how disruptive technical difficulties can be when millions of people are depending on just a few services to work and go to school from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Slack, which stopped releasing its daily user count after topping 12 million last year, first reported an outage at 10:14 a.m. ET on its website. The company said users "may have trouble loading channels or connecting to Slack."

"Our team is investigating and we'll follow up with more information as soon as we have it. We apologize for any disruption caused," a statement read.

A later update at 1 p.m. said some customers may be able to connect, but with possible "degraded performance."

In this photo illustration a Slack logo is displayed on a smartphone with stock market graphics on the background. (Photo Illustration by Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Advertisement

The outage comes as Slack is in the process of being acquired by Salesforce.com for $27.7 billion. The deal is aimed at giving the two companies a better shot at competing against longtime industry powerhouse Microsoft.

Downdetector, a website that shares outage information, also reported issues Monday morning with other popular platforms including Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Gmail and Amazon Web Services — though not as widespread as Slack.

Zoom’s status website indicated that all of its systems were operational. But some users reported issues joining video conferences on the platform, according to Downdetector — which showed a spike in reports Monday morning.

Microsoft Teams, another messaging platform similar to Slack, was also experiencing some server connection issues, Downdetector reported.

Internet service outages are not uncommon and are usually resolved relatively swiftly. In December, YouTube, Gmail and other Google services experienced widespread outages in countries around the world.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.