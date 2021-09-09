Slain US service member Maxton Soviak honored in Ohio procession

A memorial procession was held for slain U.S. Navy Fleet Marine Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Maxton W Soviak in Ohio Wednesday. Soviak was one of 13 U.S. service members killed in an attack at the Kabul airport on Aug. 26.

Video shared by the Wellington Police Department showed people gathered along the roadside in Milan, Ohio, as the procession moved toward Soviak’s hometown of Berlin Heights.

Homemade signs saying "thank you for your service" decorated the procession route.

A public visitation will be held Sunday at a local high school for Soviak. Funeral services are planned for Monday morning at the school’s football stadium.

Soviak, 22, was posthumously promoted to the rank of hospital corpsman third class, and in addition to the Purple Heart was also awarded the Fleet Marine Force Corpsman warfare badge. He was assigned to the 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division.

"Petty Officer Soviak gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to this country," said Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro, adding that his skills as a hospital corpsman and devotion to the mission warranted the promotion and recognition.

The 13 service members were killed Aug. 26 as they were helping to screen Afghans and others at the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport. At least 170 Afghans were also killed in the bombing, as they struggled to get into the airport and on flights out of the country.

And while the war in Afghanistan is over, its harsh reality is still coming home as Americans now are beginning to honor and bury the last casualties to come back from a 20-year war that claimed more than 2,400 American lives.

The Associated Press and Storyful contributed to this story.