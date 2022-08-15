2 people killed, 3 seriously hurt in plane crash at Lake Powell

Officials are investigating a deadly plane crash in Lake Powell National Park.

The Federal Aviation Administration said seven people were on board a single-engine Cessna 207 when it crashed on Aug. 13, northeast of Page after the pilot reported an engine issue.

Two people were killed in the crash and three others suffered serious injuries, according to an FAA report.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.