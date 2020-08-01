Expand / Collapse search
Smarter-than-average bear wheels garbage can back up man's driveway before tipping it over to enjoy spoils

By Catherine Park
Published 
Updated 50 mins ago
Unusual
FOX TV Digital Team

Bears wheels trash can

A bear was captured on home security video wheeling a garbage can back up a driveway before tipping it over to enjoy what was inside.

Is it just us, or are these bears getting smarter?

Video recorded out of Florida shows a bear wheeling a garbage can back up a resident’s driveway before finally tipping it over to enjoy its spoils.

Brett Longo, who lives in Mary Esther, Fla., was at work when he received an alert on his phone after his security camera captured some activity taking place outside of his home.

RELATED: Trio of alligators use crosswalk, stop traffic in South Carolina

“Literally just got to work and my phone alerts me,” Longo wrote in his Facebook post. “ Looks like a zoo in my driveway!”

In the video, a black bear is seen on its hind legs with its front paws on the handles of a garbage can and carefully wheeling it up Longo's driveway and towards the grass. It seems this isn’t the bear's first time handling a trash can.

A second black bear pranced past its counterpart before the standing bear finally knocked over the garbage and helped itself to whatever was inside.

“I opened the app and saw a black bear bringing my trash can back up to the house,” Longo continued. “He eventually tipped over the can and started going through it all.”

RELATED: Researchers say greenhouse gas emissions are helping push polar bears toward extinction by 2100

"The greatest part - my wife had thrown out some homemade lasagna that night before, which was passed over in favor of an Arby’s beef and cheddar sandwich wrapper," Longo concluded.

Storyful contributed to this report. 