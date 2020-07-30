Expand / Collapse search
Trio of alligators use crosswalk, stop traffic in South Carolina

Published 
Pets-animals
FOX 13 News

Three gators use crosswalk in South Carolina

Drivers in a South Carolina state park stopped for three alligators as they crossed the road, and the reptiles even used the crosswalk.

MURRELLS INLET, SC - These gators know how to follow directions.

Drivers in a South Carolina state park stopped for three alligators as they crossed the road -- and they even used the crosswalk.

Onlookers in Huntington Beach State Park got out of their vehicles to watch the trio of reptiles as they headed toward water.

(William Angell via Storyful)

All three gators came to a brief stop on the sidewalk before they crawled one-by-one further down an embankment into the water.

Local nature photographer William Angell captured video of the gators and posted it to Facebook.

According to South Carolina State Parks, alligators can regularly be seen in the park's freshwater lake.

Huntington Beach State Park is also home to a variety of seabirds as well as nesting loggerhead sea turtles.