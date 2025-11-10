SNAP benefit confusion and worries persist amid back-and-forth by officials

The Brief People are voicing their concerns over SNAP benefits amid recent back-and-forth. SNAP benefits in Arizona were distributed in full on Nov. 7. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has demanded the reversal of full payments.



The confusion over SNAP benefits continues, as the Trump administration is now saying states have to stop funding the benefits.

The backstory:

In recent weeks, we have been reporting on the government shutdown's impact on SNAP benefits.

On Oct. 27, it was reported that no SNAP benefits will be issued on Nov. 1 as a result of the shutdown. This prompted a lawsuit filed by multiple states, including Arizona.

By Nov. 7, however, SNAP payments in Arizona were being paid in full, with Governor Katie Hobbs announcing on X that this came after she "directed [the Arizona Department of Economic Security] to take swift action.'"

On Nov. 9, however, the Department of Agriculture demanded that states reverse the full SNAP payments. In a memo sent to states, officials warned that those who did not comply could face consequences.

What they're saying:

A "whiplash approach" is how the Trump administration’s latest decision on SNAP benefits is being described.

"It’s whiplash, it’s confusion and chaos, and it’s a very difficult situation. And I would say to people, you have the money on your card—do what’s necessary for your family," said Gbenga Ajilore, chief economist for the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

"It’s on again, it’s off. It’s on Iit's off. What are the states supposed to do?" said Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes.

Mayes and dozens of others went to the courts over the weekend in an effort to block Trump's latest move.

"I had my lawyers working on this all weekend, trying to figure out what the Trump administration was saying," said AG Mayes.

Governor Katie Hobbs has responded to the back and forth, writing:

"Stop with the endless, confusing directives. Arizona families are sick and tired of being used as political leverage by politicians in Washington, D.C., who don’t give a damn about the problems faced by them and their families."

Local perspective:

A woman who just received her SNAP benefits this month said she feels pressured to spend the money that was loaded on her card quickly.

"It’s confusing. What are we supposed to do?" the woman said. "I hope he don’t take them back."