Snowmobiler dies after getting buried in avalanche in Utah

article

A snowmobiler was found dead after authorities said he was buried in 22 feet of snow.

The Utah County's Sheriff's Office said they found the body of a 38-year-old man in an avalanche in Pole Canyon near Cedar Fort Monday night.

According to FOX 13, authorities said the man was snowmobiling with "with a friend and going from the Tooele County side of the mountain to the Utah County side."

RELATED: Avalanche temporarily strands more than 1,000 people at popular Utah ski area

The news outlet reported the friend made it out and called for help. Both men had beacons that transmitted signals to give their exact locations.

RELATED: 2 skiers killed in large Colorado avalanches only days apart

The cause of the avalanche remains undetermined.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.