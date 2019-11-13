'Solemn undertaking': Historic Trump impeachment hearing underway with first witnesses

Watch Live Coverage from FOX News Now

The first public hearing was launched Wednesday of Donald Trump’s impeachment investigation, the extraordinary process to determine whether the 45th president of the United States should be removed from office.

Rep. Adam Schiff, the Democratic chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, opened the hearing for the start of testimony.

The hearing is the first chance for America, and the rest of the world, to see and hear for themselves about Trump's actions toward Ukraine and consider whether they are, in fact, impeachable offenses.

The proceedings were being broadcast live, and on social media, from a packed hearing room on Capitol Hill. Only three U.S. presidents have faced such hearings before, and real-time Twitter commentary is expected from the president himself.

What's happening today

Two seasoned diplomats, William Taylor, the graying former infantry officer now charge d'affaires in Ukraine, and George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary in Washington, will publicly tell the striking, if sometimes complicated story of a president allegedly using foreign policy for personal and political gain ahead of the 2020 election.

Taylor and Kent will testify publicly together at the hearing, telling House investigators what they know about Trump's actions, including a July phone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky that ignited the inquiry.

During his opening statement, Schiff said the impeachment inquiry is a test of “what kind of conduct or misconduct” Americans will expect of their president. Ranking member Devin Nunes, R-Calif., called the impeachment inquiry a “spectacle” doing “great damage to our country.”

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., gives an opening statement during the first public hearings as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Nov. 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Saul Loeb - Pool/Get Expand

The impeachment inquiry is looking at whether Trump violated his oath of office by allegedly holding back the congressionally approved funds while he asked the new president for a favor — to investigate political rival Joe Biden’s family and the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

After opening statements, Schiff and Nunes, or their designees, will each get up to 45 minutes of questioning.

Afterward, there will be 5-minute rounds of questioning alternating between Republican and Democratic members of the committee.

The goal is to end the hearing by 4:30 p.m.

Taylor is a longtime diplomat with a 50-year career of government service. Taylor returned to Ukraine this year after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asked him to lead the U.S. Embassy.

Trump recalled Marie Yovanovitch, the previous U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, after what others would testify was a smear campaign against her. When Taylor returned to Kyiv, he said he was stunned at what he found.

"I discovered a weird combination of encouraging, confusing and ultimately alarming circumstances," Taylor testified on Oct. 22.

The diplomat went on to describe the "irregular" channel of U.S. policymaking, outside the official one. He soon learned it was being run by Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and others from the administration. "A confusing and unusual arrangement," he testified.

Taylor has served under every presidential administration, Republican and Democrat, since 1985, and also worked for then-Sen. Bill Bradley, D-N.J.

Kent, a bow-tie wearing career foreign service officer who speaks Ukrainian, Russian and Thai, has worked in Poland, Uzbekistan and Bangkok. He joined the State Department in 1992.

Kent testified on Oct. 15 there were three words Trump wanted to hear from the Ukraine president: "Investigations, Biden and Clinton."

He also told the investigators about the "campaign of lies" against Yovanovitch that he said was waged by the president's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani.

So far, the narrative is splitting Americans, mostly along the same lines as Trump's unusual presidency. The Constitution sets a dramatic, but vague, bar for impeachment, and there's no consensus yet that Trump's actions at the heart of the inquiry meet the threshold of "high crimes and misdemeanors."

Whether Wednesday's proceedings begin to end a presidency or help secure Trump's position, it's certain that his chaotic term has finally arrived at a place he cannot control and a force, the constitutional system of checks and balances, that he cannot ignore.

The country has been here just three times before, and never against the backdrop of social media and real-time commentary, including from the Republican president himself.

"These hearings will address subjects of profound consequence for the Nation and the functioning of our government under the Constitution," Schiff said in a memo to lawmakers.

Schiff called it a "solemn undertaking," and counseled colleagues to "approach these proceedings with the seriousness of purpose and love of country that they demand."

"Total impeachment scam," the president tweeted.

President Donald Trump speaks at the Economic Club of New York on Nov. 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Impeachment proceedings: Then & now

Impeachments are rare, historians say, because they amount to nothing short of the nullification of an election. Starting down this road poses risks for both Democrats and Republicans as proceedings push into the 2020 campaign.

Unlike the Watergate hearings and Richard Nixon, there is not yet a "cancer on the presidency" moment galvanizing public opinion. Nor is there the national shrug, as happened when Bill Clinton's impeachment ultimately didn't result in his removal from office.

It's perhaps most like the partisanship-infused impeachment of Andrew Johnson after the Civil War.

Trump calls the whole thing a "witch hunt," a retort that echoes Nixon's own defense. Republicans say Democrats have been trying to get rid of this president since he took office, starting with former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference to help Trump in the 2016 election.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was initially reluctant to launch a formal impeachment inquiry. As Democrats took control of the House in January, Pelosi said impeachment would be "too divisive" for the country. Trump, she said, was simply "not worth it."

After Mueller's appearance on Capitol Hill in July for the end of the Russia probe, the door to impeachment proceedings seemed closed.

But the next day Trump got on the phone.

For the past month, witness after witness has testified under oath about his July 25 phone call with Ukraine's newly elected president, and the alarms it set off in U.S. diplomatic and national security circles.

In a secure room in the Capitol basement, current and former officials have been telling lawmakers what they know. They've said an earlier Trump call in April congratulating Zelensky on his election victory seemed fine. The former U.S. reality TV host and the young Ukrainian comedian hit it off.

But in the July call, things turned.

An anonymous whistleblower first alerted officials to the phone call. "I have received information from multiple U.S. Government officials that the President of the United States is using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 election," the person wrote in August to the House and Senate Intelligence committees. Democrats fought for the letter to be released to them as required.

"I am deeply concerned," the whistleblower wrote.

Trump insisted the call was "perfect." The White House released a rough transcript. Pelosi, given the nod from her most centrist freshman lawmakers, opened the inquiry.

"The president has his opportunity to prove his innocence," she told Noticias Telemundo on Tuesday.

Defying White House orders not to appear, witnesses have testified that Trump's acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, was withholding U.S. military aid to the budding democracy until the new Ukraine government conducted investigations Trump wanted into Democrats in the 2016 election and 2020 rival Joe Biden, and his son, Hunter.

Taylor said it was "crazy" that the Trump administration was withholding U.S. military assistance to the East European ally over the political investigations, with Russian forces on Ukraine's border on watch for a moment of weakness.

Republicans, led on the panel by Nunes, a longtime Trump ally from California, will argue that none of those witnesses has first-hand knowledge of the president's actions. They will say Ukraine never felt pressured and the aid money eventually flowed, in September.

Yet Republicans are struggling to form a unified defense of Trump. Instead they often fall back on criticism of the process.

Some Republicans align with Trump's view, which is outside of mainstream intelligence findings, that Ukraine was involved in 2016 U.S. election interference. They want to hear from Hunter Biden, who served on the board of a gas company in Ukraine, Burisma, while his father was the vice president. And they are trying to bring forward the still-anonymous whistleblower, whose identity Democrats have vowed to protect.

The framers of the Constitution provided few details about how the impeachment proceedings should be run, leaving much for Congress to decide. Democrats say the White House's refusal to provide witnesses or produce documents is obstruction and itself impeachable.

Looking ahead

On Friday, the public is scheduled to hear from Yovanovitch, who told investigators she was warned to "watch my back" as Trump undercut and then recalled her.

Eight more witnesses will testify in public hearings next week.

"What this affords is the opportunity for the cream of our diplomatic corps to tell the American people a clear and consistent story of what the president did," said Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill., a member of the Intelligence panel.

"It takes a lot of courage to do what they are doing, and they are probably just going to be abused for it," he said.

Hearings are expected to continue and will shift, likely by Thanksgiving, to the Judiciary Committee to consider actual articles of impeachment.

The House, which is controlled by Democrats, is expected to vote by Christmas.

That would launch a trial in the Senate, where Republicans have the majority, in the new year.

The Associated Press’ Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.