Some are still going on dates amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Dating or matchmaking services have no doubt slowed down or even vanished during the COVID-19 Pandemic, but a Valley woman who has run a romance headhunting business for 26 years says business is actually picking up for her.

"You realize you’re alone now, especially if you’re sheltering in place and you don’t have a significant other to share it with, you notice it more," said Roseann Higgins.

To some, dating during the pandemic seems reckless, but romance headhunter says they are taking precautions, and the people who contact her are looking for love and the pandemic is just another challenge to overcome.

Higgins set up a date for a male client with Bella Ledda this week. Ledda says It was different.

"The very first thing we did was wash out hands with anti-bacterial soap," said Ledda. "It's the new romance. We had hand sanitizer at the table the whole time."

Higgins says she vets clients very carefully.

"I ask them to have FaceTime meetings & plan safe dates before deciding whether to move forward with meeting in person after two weeks," said Higgins.

Advertisement

As for Ledda, she says her friends and family are not supportive of her dating endeavors as of now.

"People think I'm completely out of my mind to be doing that. It's such a dangerous time," said Ledda. "It's good to adapt to the current situation, but very importantly, you have to be very careful and take the precautions, but once you do, let's give it a chance if we're being careful. I want to give love a chance despite the pandemic."

Single women don’t pay a fee, but male clients pay a headhunting fee of $15,000. Higgins says she’s launched hundreds of relationships, and over 175 marriages.

FOX 10 is working to keep you up to date with local and national developments on COVID-19. Every weekday on FOX News Now, our live coverage begins at 7 a.m. MST reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 10 News app or on the FOX 10 Facebook page.

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 10 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.

You can also get the latest coronavirus news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.

Additional resources

LIVE: Interactive Coronavirus case data and map

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

Coronavirus (COVID-19) - How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

https://espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html (In Spanish/En Español)

Arizona COVID-19 Response - Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home (In Spanish/En Español)

Related stories

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

Neighbors stepping up to help one another during COVID-19 pandemic

Peoria mother, daughter making face shield frames for frontline medical workers