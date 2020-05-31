Some Arizona cities will not enforce Governor Ducey's curfew order

article

Following Governor Doug Ducey's announcement of a weeklong, limited curfew in the aftermath of unrest in various Arizona cities, some government officials have voiced their concerns over the decision.

According to the Governor's Executive Order, the curfew will last from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., from May 31 to June 8. The executive order lists a number of exemptions.

In Holbrook, police officials say, on the department's unverified Facebook page, that the area has not seen riots like those in other parts of the country.

"As such, we feel that enforcing a curfew would have a negative effect upon our city," read a portion of the post. "We as a department respect the constitutional rights of our citizens and we will not infringe upon these God given rights."

Police officials in Williams say the Northern Arizona city will also not enforce the curfew.

"Businesses can remain open and we will not force people to stay in after 8:00 pm if you have a legitimate reason to be out," a portion of the Facebook post reads. "Our wonderful community of Williams thankfully has had no issues with riots, fights, fires, etc."

In Winslow, the city's mayor said the city will also not enforce the order.

"We do not intend to enforce any further impingement upon our citizens' Constitutional rights, nor will we allow the Governors curfew order to jeopardize the relationship of trust and respect we enjoy between our Police and our citizens and business community," wrote the city's mayor, Thomas L. McCauley, on the city's unverified Facebook page. "We are neither Minneapolis nor Phoenix. We are Winslow, and we will not have our rights and our way of life in Winslow compromised by a 'one size fits all' regulation such as this latest order."

In Tucson, Mayor Regina Romero said, via her unverified Twitter account, that neither she nor Tucson Police chief Chris Magnus were notified of the decision, and that she learned of the curfew via Gov. Ducey's tweet.

"We have less than 6 hrs to plan and have not seen the [Executive Order]," Mayor Romero tweeted. At the time of the tweet, Gov. Ducey's executive order was not released.