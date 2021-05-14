Some city pools in Phoenix set to reopen in time for Memorial Day weekend

City of Phoenix public pools have been shut down since 2019 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but things are set to change for summer 2021.

This year, city officials plan to open 12 of its 29 pools, starting Memorial Day weekend, and people are excited.

"Our phones are ringing off the hook. They’re excited to have the pools open," said City of Phoenix Aquatics Supervisor Becky Hulett.

Open swim is back at 12 phoenix pools, but this year, reservations are encouraged. Families can book a 90-minute time block. Admission is free for those 17 and younger. As of now, masks are still required at Phoenix’s public pools.

"Of course not in the water. We are not expecting masks in the water. Right now, we are following guidance from our city. Currently, our city policy is we wear masks inside all of our facilities. We are expected to wear masks on deck. Our lifeguards will be wearing masks this summer until that policy changes," said Hulett.

Meanwhile, registration just opened for free swim lessons, and spots for the first session filled up in minutes. It was something Hulett did not expect.

"It filled up really quick. Took about 10-15 minutes to fill up," said Hulett. "They are at a reduced capacity this year. We are taking into consideration social distancing. We have a smaller ratio."

There are three more sessions for the summer, and the registration period opens on June 10. Hulett recommends parents go online and prepare in advance.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 10 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

COVID-19 resources

CDC Website for COVID-19

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

https://espanol.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html (In Spanish/En Español)

AZDHS Website for COVID-19

https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home

https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home (In Spanish/En Español)