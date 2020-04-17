Some companies still hiring people despite grim economic conditions due to COVID-19 pandemic

Despite grim economic conditions due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with millions of people now unemployed, dozens of companies are still hiring.

Grocery stores and hospitals are looking to hire several hundred people immediately, but other industries have also found themselves in need of more help, and have openings that could be filled by those who’ve been laid off because of the pandemic.

Medical marijuana

The medical marijuana industry is one of many that appears to be immune to the negative effects of coronavirus. The Mint dispensary has seen an increase in customers in the last several weeks, and is looking to open a third location soon.

The industry is still in its infancy, but is growing. The Mint has about 40 immediate openings, from entry-level to skilled and managerial positions.

The pay ranges from $13 an hour to six-figure salaries.

Staffing companies

Thanks to small business loans, many other companies are staying afloat, and can now afford to recruit more workers.

Phoenix Staffing, which provides workers for apartment complexes, is one company that was hit hard, and has cut back on hiring out work.

"We were averaging 180 people working per week, we’re down to about 50 people or so," said David Charchidi.

Charchidi anticipates a surge for his staffing service once the shelter at home order begins to ease. He says thanks to securing a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan, he’ll be able to offer clients a lower fee.

One thing that has drastically changed since the start of the pandemic is the interview process, with all interviews now being done over the phone, or through apps like Zoom.

