Some flights coming into LAX from New York as travelers from the Big Apple told to self-quarantine

White House officials are asking people who travel from New York to self-quarantine for 14 days to stop the spread of coronavirus.

"We are asking anyone who has traveled from the New York Metropolitan area to anywhere else to self-quarantine for 14 days," said Vice President Pence.

Though there are fewer people at the Los Angeles International Airport, there are still some flights coming in from places like New York, which has been hit hard by Covid-19.

"That's the epicenter right now so I want to be extra careful, not just for me but for anyone I may come in contact with," said Mills, a Los Angeles resident who traveled from New York.

Mills disinfected his luggage and wore a mask and gloves.

"I don't want to get sick, and I don't want to get my family sick or my friends so I'm doing what I can," said Mills.

Mills and other NYC travelers are planning to self-isolate for two weeks following the announcing from the White House.

"It's 14 days. We should stay home. That's what I'm going to do," said one passenger.

Even young kids are preparing to stay at home.

"It's just not something I've ever noticed or been through. It's all new, said Constantine Yassin, a 5th grader.

It's a tough adjustment for him and his sibling, Maya, who is in the 3rd grade.

"It's a bit scary. I am worried about what will happen with school," said Maya.

White House officials said 60 percent of new coronavirus cases are coming from New York.