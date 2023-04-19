Some Navajo Nation residents describe flood-ridden communities as 'uninhabitable'

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

This week President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration for the Navajo Nation after winter storms and flooding continue to damage their homes.

However, those resources aren't being distributed to everyone who lives there.

"It's getting to the point where it's not safe," says Birdsprings resident, Brittanny Taylor.

She and Ashley Parker-James are members of the Birdsprings community located 13 miles northwest of Winslow, Arizona.

Life for them has been uninhabitable due to flooding.

Image 1 of 13 ▼ Flooding on the Navajo Nation. Photo courtesy of Brittanny Taylor and Ashley Parker-James

"Navajo Nation says life is important but our family and our community seems to be overlooked because of a simple paper called the 'homesite lease,'" Taylor said.

Without the homesite lease, they don't have access to resources they need to survive. It's a document their families applied for back in 2006.

"A homesite lease is required to receive assistance, but when they settled in the area, that wasn't required at the time," Parker-James said.

The women are speaking out because the flooding has been going on for two years. A main contribution to the flooding is a bridge that isn't maintained.

"There has been full size refrigerators, trash, dead animals, livestock, that get stuck under that bridge, that doesn't get cleaned out properly, and it builds up and causes the majority of the overflow to our homestead," Parker-James said.

They've received hotel stays and food boxes in the past from tribal entities, but say there needs to be a permanent solution.

"We are in dire need of help from our tribe, and we do feel like we have to relocate at this time because the land is damaged, our homes are damaged. It's gotten so bad to where my aunt's full size van had gotten swept down in a water channel," Taylor said.

Navajo Nation responded to President Biden saying they are grateful to the administration for issuing the disaster declaration, and they're hopeful with the federal government's help they will be able to rebuild.

We reached out to Navajo Nation's president Buu Nygren about the families' homesite lease application but haven't heard back.