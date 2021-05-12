Some people, especially women, want to stay masked even when they don't have to

Some people say they want to continue wearing a face mask even when they're no longer required.

According to The Guardian, many people, especially women, say wearing a mask makes them feel invisible out in public, and they feel protected from unwelcome attention.

Some retail workers told The Guardian that wearing a mask means they don't have to smile at people all day long, even when they don't feel like it.

And people who suffer anxiety about their appearance, say wearing a mask has given them more confidence to be out in public.

