'Someone's gonna get shot': Georgia official calls out Trump, senators over harsh election rhetoric

Gabriel Sterling, the Voting Systems Manager for the Georgia Secretary of State's office, came out swinging during a press conference Tuesday afternoon after weeks of harassment, threats, and division.

"It has all gone too far," Sterling said. "This has to stop!”

Sterling started the press conference calling out President Donald Trump and Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who he said he still fully supports, for not coming out against the on-going threats being made on Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, his wife, and numerous elections officials and contractors.

"Be the bigger man here and step in and tell your supporters to stop," Sterling, a life-long conservative, directly challenged the president.

He said the “straw that broke the camel’s back” was a 20-something Gwinnett County contractor with Dominion, the company entrusted with Georgia’s new voting system, had a noose out in front of his home with his name on it after a video was posted online claiming to show him “manipulate data.”

“He just took a job,” an emotional Sterling said adding he chose to have a high-profile job, but the young man who was threatened was just doing his job. “People started accusing him of treason."

Sterling asserted the contractor did nothing wrong and was transferring a report on batches so that he could read it.

He also outlined how Raffensperger’s wife has been receiving "sexualized threats" on her personal phone.

"…Death threats, physical threats, intimidation is too much. It's not right. They've lost the moral high ground," Sterling said.

Over the weekend, trucks flying “Trump” and "Stop the Steal" flags drove up and down the street outside of Secretary Brad Raffensperger's property, honking their horns as they passed by. The group was protesting what they perceive as a stolen vote.

"Someone is gonna get hurt, someone is gonna get shot, someone is gonna get killed," Sterling said.

Sterling has also been the target of threats and said he required police protection at his home during the certification of the presidential race.

"I'm kind of pissed," Sterling said about Georgia’s two current Senators who last month called for Raffensperger's resignation. He said that the president calling the secretary of state an enemy of the people “opened the floodgates" to the intimidation, harassment, and threats by those who have opposed the election results in Georgia that show Joe Biden won. Both senators are in a heated runoff scheduled for Jan. 5.

"You have to be responsible on your rhetoric,” Sterling said. "You have to be responsible on your statement. You have to be responsible on your deeds, that shouldn't be too much to ask."

SEE MORE: While dealing with death threats, Raffensperger says recount tracking toward Biden win in Georgia

The comments came just hours ahead of a midnight deadline to complete a recount requested by the Trump campaign since the vote came within one percent. Sterling said as of 3 p.m., 91 of the 159 counties in the state have completed their rescan of the ballots. He said all counties should be complete by the deadline.

