South Phoenix shooting suspect sought; AZ man loses job after viral video l Morning News Brief

article

A suspect is on the loose following a shooting in a south Phoenix neighborhood; a Valley father says he lost his job after video of his detainment went viral; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of August 21.

1. Suspect sought in Phoenix shooting

Featured article

2. Father loses job after being detained

Featured article

3. Update on alleged indecent exposure incident

Featured article

4. Social media influencer's home raided

Featured article

5. DNC Day 3

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 6: Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a campaign rally with Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at the Liacouras Center at Temple Universit Expand

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will officially accept his nomination as Kamala Harris' running mate Wednesday on day three of the Democratic National Convention. Read more here.

Today's weather