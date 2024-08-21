Expand / Collapse search

South Phoenix shooting suspect sought; AZ man loses job after viral video l Morning News Brief

Published  August 21, 2024 9:48am MST
PHOENIX - A suspect is on the loose following a shooting in a south Phoenix neighborhood; a Valley father says he lost his job after video of his detainment went viral; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of August 21.

1. Suspect sought in Phoenix shooting

Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot near 40th Street and Baseline Road. The victim has life-threatening injuries.

2. Father loses job after being detained

The Mesa father who was detained after calling 911 to report his daughter was kidnapped has lost his job after video of the incident went viral on social media.

3. Update on alleged indecent exposure incident

Police say they are investigating an alleged indecent exposure incident that happened at a bus stop near Bedford Drive and Rancho El Dorado Parkway.

4. Social media influencer's home raided

Andrew Tate, the controversial social media influencer known for expressing misogynistic views, is facing new allegations of trafficking minors and money laundering.

5. DNC Day 3

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 6: Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a campaign rally with Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at the Liacouras Center at Temple Universit

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will officially accept his nomination as Kamala Harris' running mate Wednesday on day three of the Democratic National Convention. Read more here.

Today's weather

The high in Phoenix on Aug. 21 will be about 105°F. There will be about a 30% chance for storms.