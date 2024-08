article

Southbound lanes on I-17 at Camelback Road are closed Sunday night after ADOT reported a serious crash.

The closure happened around 9:20 p.m. on Aug. 11. There's no estimated time for the lanes to reopen.

There's no word on how bad the crash was, or what caused it.

This story will be updated when there's more information.

Map of where the closure is at: