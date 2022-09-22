SR 238 shut down 'in its entirety' between Gila Bend, Maricopa due to flooding

Damage from flooding has closed a 20-mile stretch of roadway between Gila Bend and Maricopa, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

It is unknown how long the entirety of State Route 238 will remain closed. The road stretches between Gila Bend and State Route 347.

SkyFOX video showed several inches of mud covering the roadway. Authorities did not say if the highway itself had been damaged.

Widespread rain on Wednesday caused flooding across the state, and much of northern Arizona still remains under a Flood Watch through Thursday.

More stormy weather is still possible across Arizona through Friday, but should calm down by the weekend.

