SRP board to vote on rate hike proposal

The Brief SRP's board is set to vote on a price increase proposal The average residential customer could see their bills go up by about $5.64 per month, according to the utility firm.



The power bill of many people in the Phoenix area could go up, if the board for Salt River Project (SRP) votes to approve a rate increase.

What we know:

The rate hike proposal was announced on Dec. 2, 2024. According to a statement released at the time, the average residential customer that uses 1,117 kilowatt-hours a month will see their bill go up by 3.5%, or $5.64.

SRP officials also say the proposal includes:

An increase in the limited-income Economy Price Plan bill credit to $25 per month, as well as expanded program eligibility

Tiered residential monthly service charges

New price plan with super-off-peak daytime time-of-use hours

Freezing new participation in some current time-of-use price plans

Dig deeper:

SRP officials say they are looking to increase its revenue base by $168.8 million in order to pay for power system upgrades, as well as addressing an anticipated $67.7 million decline in fuel and purchased power revenues.

"Our grid is undergoing a transformation in how energy is generated and the ways our customers are using it," said SRP General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Jim Pratt. "This proposal seeks to provide plans and options that meet our customers’ needs while ensuring we maintain the reliability and affordability that are critical to our communities."

Two open hours were held in January, where stakeholders and the public chimed in on the plan.

What's next:

If the board approves the plan, the price hikes will take effect during the November 2025 billing cycle.