SRP prepaid plan customers affected by outage; company issues instruction for customers to restore power

Officials with SRP say customers on its M-Power prepaid plan are affected by a power outage on the night of Jan. 8.

Throughout the night, FOX 10 has received calls from viewers who say people with an outstanding balance on SRP's M-Power program have had their power shut off at around 8:00 p.m.

At around 9:30 p.m., officials with SRP issued a number of instructions for people to follow in order to restore their electricity.

Write down 7183 5365 1334 1168 00002. Press and hold the "Display Cycle" and "Select Language" buttons for five seconds. The message "Enter Code" will appear. If power was off, it will turn on for ten minutes while you enter the code. Begin entering the code by pressing the "Select Language" button until the 1st number you need appears. Next, press "Display Cycle" button to lock in the number and move to the next position. If you make a mistake entering a number, press both buttons for 2 seconds & releas he blinking line will move back to the last digit entered so you can correct the entry. Repeat step 2 until all digits in the code you were issued have been entered. The message "eCode Accepted" will appear if the number has been entered correctly and validated.

SRP officials say they do not know what led to power being cut to customers on the M-Power plan, but they are investigating.

According to SRP's website, the M-Power price plan is a pay-as-you-go plan that allows people to choose how much power to purchase.

Customers on the plan, according to the website, will have a special meter installed at their home, which will show them how much power they have left, and provide notifications when power is running out. Customers who need more power can purchase more power via an app offered by SRP.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.