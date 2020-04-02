St. Mary’s Food Bank serves Valley families with drive-thru pantry
PHOENIX - Valley food banks are busier than ever helping those who have lost their jobs feed their families amid the coronavirus pandemic. St. Mary's Food Bank's drive-thru pantry is helping to serve more people in need.
In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
LIVE: Interactive Coronavirus case data and map
FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus
Coronavirus (COVID-19)
How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus
Advertisement
Arizona COVID-19 Response
Public resources, FAQ, webinars
https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus
On CoronavirusNOW.com, you'll find extensive coverage about COVID-19, including breaking news from around the country, exclusive interviews with health officials, and informative content from a variety of public health resources.
RELATED:
- Coronavirus more contagious than SARS or MERS, can live on surfaces for up to 9 days, studies say
- Cleaning tips to keep your workspace safe amid coronavirus worries
- Coronavirus: What to do if you’re told to self-quarantine
- What is a pandemic? This is what the WHO’s global COVID-19 designation means
- Social distancing: What to do and what not to do to slow the spread of COVID-19