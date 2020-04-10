Staff at Valleywise Health celebrate as COVID-19 patient leaves hospital following recovery

It was an occasion to celebrate for staff members at Valleywise Health Medical Center, as they discharge their first COVID-19 patient.

Hospital officials posted a video onto their Facebook page Friday afternoon, showing hospital staff members lining the halls to greet the patient, as the patient left the facility.

In the video, staff members were seen clapping and cheering the patient on. The patient was in the facility for several days. The video did not show the patient, due to privacy concerns.

According to data provided by Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center, over 370,000 people have recovered from COVID-19, with over 27,000 of them in the United States.

