Standoff underway in Mesa after woman found with multiple injuries: PD

What we know:

According to Mesa Police, officers on Nov. 5 responded to a domestic violence call at a home near University Drive and Greenfield Road. Once at the scene, police found a woman with multiple injuries. She was transported to a nearby hospital.

"Officers are actively working on contacting the suspect who is still inside of the residence," police said.

University Drive is shut down in the area due to the incident.

What we don't know:

No identities have been released. The woman's current condition is unknown. Police haven't released any details on what led up to the incident.

