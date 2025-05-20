Starlux: Taiwanese airline company plans to launch non-stop Phoenix-Taipei flights

article

The Brief Taiwan's Starlux Airlines intends to operate non-stop flights from Phoenix to Taipei, the capital city of Taiwan. The route is scheduled to be launched in early 2026, pending government approval. This marks the first time there have been direct flights between Sky Harbor and Asia since the early 1990s.



Officials with the City of Phoenix announced that an airline company could soon offer flights between Sky Harbor and Asia.

What we know:

Per a statement released on May 20, Starlux Airlines intends to begin non-stop flights between Sky Harbor and Taoyuan Airport.

According to Starlux's website, plans to launch the company were announced in 2016, and the company received its air operator certificate and air route certificate from Taiwan's Civil Aviation Administration in December 2019. The company flew its inaugural flights in January 2020.

Per a statement Starlux released on Feb. 11, 2025, the airline has routes from Asia to Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle, with a route to Ontario, Calif. scheduled to launch on June 2.

What's next:

"The service, pending final government approvals, would begin early next year, with three to four flights a week," read a portion of the statement released by the City of Phoenix. "Service will initially begin with an A350-900 aircraft that has 306 seats. Tickets will go on sale once government approval is formalized."

Where is Taoyuan Airport?

Dig deeper:

Taoyuan Airport is located in Taipei, which is the capital city of Taiwan. The Asian country is also known as the Republic of China.

According to an unrelated Associated Press report published on April 18, Taiwan is a self-governed island with a democratic form of government, despite claims by the People's Republic of China that Taiwan is its territory, to be retaken by force if necessary.

There have been flights between Phoenix and Asia before

The backstory:

While city officials are calling this the "first nonstop air service to Asia for Phoenix and Arizona," this is not the first time there have been services between Phoenix and Asia.

According to a brief statement from Sky Harbor Airport, America West Alines used to operate non-stop flights between Phoenix and Honolulu, and between Honolulu and Nagoya, Japan.

Per a post the airport made on its X account in 2024, the routes were discontinued in the 1990s.

America West would merge with US Airways in 2005, and US Airways would go on to merge with American Airlines in 2013.

How many international flights are there at Sky Harbor?

Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport (From Archive)

Dig deeper:

Per Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport's website, nonstop service is currently offered to dozens of destinations outside of the United States. They include:

Calgary, Canada

Cancún, Mexico

Culiacán, Mexico

Edmonton, Canada

Guadalajara, Mexico

Hermosillo, Mexico

Kelowna, Canada

London (Heathrow Airport), United Kingdom

Loreto, Mexico

Manzanillo, Mexico

Mazatlán, Mexico

Mexico City, Mexico

Monterrey, Mexico

Montreal, Canada

Paris (Charles de Gaulle Airport), France

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Regina, Canada

San José del Cabo, Mexico

Saskatoon, Canada

Tijuana, Mexico

Toronto, Canada

Vancouver, Canada,

Winnipeg, Canada

Zijuatanejo/Ixtapa, Mexico