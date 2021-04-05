State-run COVID-19 vaccination site opening at WestWorld in Scottsdale

article

A new indoor state-run COVID-19 vaccination site will open on April 22 at WestWorld in Scottsdale.

Gov. Doug Ducey announced on Monday the new site will initially offer nearly 4,000 appointments per day and will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"With another new site, Arizona is once again expanding our capacity to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all Arizonans," Ducey said. "Out of the more than 3.7 million vaccine doses administered in Arizona, more than 1 million of those doses have been provided through state-run vaccination sites. I encourage all Arizonans to schedule an appointment and get vaccinated as soon as possible. The vaccine is safe, effective, and free of charge."

Cigna will handle the day-to-day operations at WestWorld, which will be used as a vaccination site through the end of June.

The state's first indoor drive-thru vaccination site opened on Monday morning at a distribution center in Mesa. The site replaces the outdoor one at Chandler-Gilbert Community College.

State Farm Stadium, the largest vaccination site in the state, shifted to overnight hours amid rising temperatures in the Valley. The site will move indoors on April 23 to Gila River Arena in Glendale.

Find a vaccination site near you: http://azhealth.gov/findvaccine

Register for a vaccine at a state-run site: http://podvaccine.azdhs.gov/

More about the vaccine: http://azdhs.gov/COVID19Vaccines

Health officials on Monday reported 608 more confirmed COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths for the second consecutive day.

The new figures bring the state's pandemic totals to 844,910 cases and 16,990 deaths.

The number of patients hospitalized for confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases fell to 516 on Sunday — the lowest level since September.

However, the number of ICU beds used by COVID-19 patients dipped to 148.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard also showed the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered at more than 3.7 million with over 2.3 million people, or roughly 33% of the state population, having received at least one dose and over 1.4 million people being fully vaccinated.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

