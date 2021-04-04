State Farm Stadium's COVID-19 vaccination site in Glendale shifts to overnight hours to beat the heat

New hours begin at the largest COVID-19 vaccination site in the state as State Farm Stadium is shifting to evening hours just as temperatures start to sizzle.

The vaccinations must go on, even on Easter Sunday.

"Just get the vaccination. Get it done."

New hours at State Farm Stadium near Loop 101 and Glendale Avenue are relieving vaccine goers and volunteers from the extreme heat.

"Melting. Way too hot.. too dangerous."

Starting April 4, the Arizona Health Department said they're pausing the 24 hour state-run sites and vaccines will be available during overnight hours from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m.

"It's much better. It's much cooler now and for the vaccine, we're waiting for the second dose to make us feel more secure because it's stressful not having it."

AZDHS says they are evaluating indoor options in the West Valley to account for daytime vaccinations but that total dose numbers shouldn't be greatly affected.

"I love it. Everything was well organized. Everything is going so fast. I'm so happy to be here."

Volunteers are still needed at vaccination sites. For locations, head to handsonphoenix.org/vaccinatestate48.

