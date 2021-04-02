Mass COVID-19 vaccination site at State Farm Stadium to move to Gila River Arena

Arizona's largest vaccination site at State Farm Stadium in Glendale is moving indoors to Gila River Arena on April 23, officials said on April 2.

The announcement comes as temperatures continue to rise in the state. Operating hours at the Cardinals stadium will be adjusted to nighttime hours starting April 5 to avoid the heat during the day.

"The new site will keep up the momentum as COVID-19 vaccine appointments move from the outdoor, drive-thru site at State Farm Stadium to a new, air-conditioned venue just down the street at Gila River Arena," officials said in a statement.

Gila River Arena will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily and will be able to administer 1,000 vaccines an hour, according to a statement.

"President Biden and others have cited the State Farm Stadium operation as a model for mass-vaccination," said Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services in the announcement. "This site will continue to be a national model for mass vaccination as we shift outdoor operations to indoor locations."

This announcement comes after the state announced that vaccine distributions held at Chandler-Gilbert Community College in the East Valley would move to an indoor facility in east Mesa, which will offer 3,000 to 4,000 appointments per day.

Officials say those registered for a vaccine at Gila River Arena will enter through the venue's main entrance at Gate 4, and parking will be free.

Read the full announcement: https://azgovernor.gov/governor/news/2021/04/nationally-recognized-glendale-vaccination-site-state-farm-stadium-moving-gila

Register for a vaccine at a state-run site: http://podvaccine.azdhs.gov/ or call 844-542-8201 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Find vaccination sites across Arizona: http://azhealth.gov/findvaccine

