First indoor drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site to open in Mesa in April

Arizona will open its first indoor drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site in Mesa on April 5 as temperatures are expected to rise in the upcoming summer months, according to a news release from the state department of health.

The distribution center, located near the Loop 202 and Power Road, will serve as a replacement for the state-run site currently operating at Chandler-Gilbert Community College. Those who received their first dose at the college will receive their second dose at the new site when it opens.

"As the hot summer months approach, we want to ensure our vaccination sites continue to operate efficiently," said Governor Doug Ducey in a statement. "Health care professionals, volunteers, staff, and those getting vaccinated need access to safe, weather-friendly sites as vaccine doses are administered, and this indoor site helps address that need."

Officials say the 500,000 square-foot facility will offer 3,000 to 4,000 appointments per day from 7 AM to 5 PM seven days a week until June 30, and it can support 24/7 operation. As with the other state-run locations, appointments are required in order to visit.

The new site is being operated by Dexcom, a company that manufactures glucose monitoring products for people with diabetes. 30,000 square feet of their Mesa Regional Distribution Center will be dedicated to COVID-19 vaccination efforts, according to the news release.

"As summer approaches, ADHS and its partners are finalizing plans for continuing mass-vaccination operations at other sites," health officials wrote. "This positions the state to be ready for additional vaccine supplies expected from the federal government."

State Farm Stadium will be converting from 24/7 to overnight operations in early April as well in order to protect staff, volunteers and visitors from excessive heat exposure.

Anyone who needs extra help registering for a vaccine can contact the state's help line at 1-844-542-8201.

Find a vaccination site near you: http://azhealth.gov/findvaccine

Register for a vaccine at a state-run site: http://podvaccine.azdhs.gov/

More about the vaccine: http://azdhs.gov/COVID19Vaccines

