Best places for staycations this summer: Where does your town rank?

By Daniel Miller
Updated  June 12, 2024 9:22am MST
FOX TV Digital Team
FILE-People visit the boardwalk at dusk on July 23, 2023 in Ocean City, New Jersey. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

Most Americans are planning a vacation this summer, but with the high cost of travel, some may explore taking a cheaper trip or possibly staying home. 

And if an excursion in your area is an option, there are quality areas to enjoy staycations.

WalletHub released a report looking at the best places for an affordable staycation by comparing 182 U.S. cities, including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, and evaluating several criteria, including recreation, food and entertainment, and rest and relaxation. 

The personal finance company graded these categories and others on a 100-point scale to rank the cities that offer the most fun for a staycation. 

Here are the top locales for staycations. 

Top 20 places for a staycation

  1. Orlando, Florida
  2. Honolulu, Hawaii
  3. Cincinnati, Ohio
  4. Las Vegas, Nevada
  5. Tampa, Florida
  6. Chicago, Illinois
  7. San Diego, California
  8. Atlanta, Georgia
  9. New Orleans, Louisiana
  10. Tucson, Arizona
  11. St. Louis, Missouri
  12. Scottsdale, Arizona
  13. Charleston, South Carolina
  14. Salt Lake City, Utah
  15. Denver, Colorado
  16. Fort Lauderdale, Florida
  17. Portland, Oregon
  18. New York, New York
  19. Columbia, South Carolina
  20. Portland, Maine

To see the full list of cities and where your town ranks, click here


 