Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, North Phoenix/Glendale, East Valley, Globe/Miami, Rio Verde/Salt River, Northwest Valley, New River Mesa, Superior, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Cave Creek/New River, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Central La Paz, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Yuma County, Kofa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Aguila Valley, Tonopah Desert, San Carlos, West Pinal County, Southeast Yuma County, Central Phoenix, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Parker Valley, Tonto Basin, Deer Valley, Gila River Valley, Northwest Pinal County

Stormy start to the month in Arizona; Phoenix racetrack at risk of demolition | Nightly Roundup

By
Updated  September 2, 2024 6:30pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

Storms hit AZ; racetrack's future unknown | Nightly Roundup

From a Phoenix racetrack at risk of being demolished by the city, to a wet start to the month in Arizona, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Monsoon storms kick off September

Monsoon storms kick off September
Monsoon storms kick off September

Monsoon storms joined the hot temps to kick off the start of September. Storms began moving in Sunday afternoon from the east toward central Phoenix.

2. South Mountain Speedway might be demolished, but a group of racers is fighting back

South Mountain Speedway might be demolished, but a group of racers is fighting back
South Mountain Speedway might be demolished, but a group of racers is fighting back

Most people may not even realize the South Mountain Speedway exists, but the racetrack has been a family favorite for generations. However, it now faces the risk of being demolished by the city.

3. Friends of Arizona man who died while changing a tire on Loop 101 are restoring his car

Friends of Arizona man who died while changing a tire on Loop 101 are restoring his car
Friends of Arizona man who died while changing a tire on Loop 101 are restoring his car

Friends of an Arizona man who was struck and killed on Loop 101 in 2020 are putting his limited edition Subaru back together, hoping to heal from the experience.

4. Driver detained after crashing into Buckeye apartment

Driver detained after crashing into Buckeye apartment
Driver detained after crashing into Buckeye apartment

A driver who crashed into an apartment near Baseline and Miller Roads has been detained, police said.

5. Man shot, killed at north Phoenix park; suspect in custody

Man shot, killed at north Phoenix park; suspect in custody
Man shot, killed at north Phoenix park; suspect in custody

A suspect is in custody following a shooting at a park near 23rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road that left a man dead.