Stormy start to the month in Arizona; Phoenix racetrack at risk of demolition | Nightly Roundup

Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, North Phoenix/Glendale, East Valley, Globe/Miami, Rio Verde/Salt River, Northwest Valley, New River Mesa, Superior, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Cave Creek/New River, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Central La Paz, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Yuma County, Kofa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Aguila Valley, Tonopah Desert, San Carlos, West Pinal County, Southeast Yuma County, Central Phoenix, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Parker Valley, Tonto Basin, Deer Valley, Gila River Valley, Northwest Pinal County