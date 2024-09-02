Stormy start to the month in Arizona; Phoenix racetrack at risk of demolition | Nightly Roundup

From a Phoenix racetrack at risk of being demolished by the city, to a wet start to the month in Arizona, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Monsoon storms kick off September

Featured article

2. South Mountain Speedway might be demolished, but a group of racers is fighting back

Featured article

3. Friends of Arizona man who died while changing a tire on Loop 101 are restoring his car

Featured article

4. Driver detained after crashing into Buckeye apartment

Featured article

5. Man shot, killed at north Phoenix park; suspect in custody