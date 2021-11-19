VIDEO: Man opens fire through sunroof of moving car in Queens

The NYPD was searching for the suspect who opened fire from a moving vehicle on the Jackie Robinson Parkway in Queens.

Video of the incident that resembled something out of a movie was released by police.

The suspect was standing through the sunroof facing the rear of the vehicle when the individual fired two shots in broad daylight, said police.

The black sedan driven by another individual was traveling westbound on the parkway near Exit 6 in Forest Hills at about 3:43 p.m. on Thursday when the shooter opened fire.

There were no injuries reported.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential, according to cops.