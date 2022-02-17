'Stranger Things' season 4 release dates announced, to be split in 2 parts

article

The long-awaited "Stranger Things" season 4 will be released in two parts, Netflix announced on Thursday — sharing the premiere dates of both.

The first half of the season will debut on May 27, and the second half will follow on July 1. Show creators Matt and Ross Duffer, known as the Duffer Brothers, wrote a letter to fans that also included news that "Stranger Things" has been renewed for a fifth and final season.

"With nine scripts, over 800 pages, almost two years of filming, thousands of visual effects shots, and a runtime nearly twice the length of any previous season, ‘Stranger Things 4’ was the most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one," the Duffer Brothers wrote. "Everyone involved is incredibly proud of the results, and we can’t wait to share it with you."

They noted how season four will be "better than ever," and also how it’s "the beginning of the end."

Season 3 came out on July 4, 2019. Fans have been waiting anxiously for the new season of the hit Netflix sci-fi series, which previously dropped trailers for season 4 back in 2019, as well as a teaser in November of last year.

