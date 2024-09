article

Several Peoria businesses were burglarized and police say no suspects are in custody; the Republican vice presidential nominee is speaking at another campaign rally in the Valley; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of September 5.

1. Suspect sought in Valley burglaries

2. GOP VP nominee in Phoenix

3. AZ fake electors case latest

4. Hunter Biden tax evasion case update

5. Bride and groom arrested

