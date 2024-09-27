Student's quick-thinking likely saved classmate; shooting rocks Phoenix neighborhood l Morning News Brief

article

The actions of a student may have saved the life of his classmate who was stabbed during a class at Arizona State University; a Phoenix neighborhood is on edge after a man was shot inside his house; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of September 27.

1. ASU student's quick-thinking likely saved classmate

(Photo courtesy of Launi Schriner-Daffron)

The quick actions of Matthew McCormick may have saved the life of his classmate who was stabbed during a class at ASU West. Read more here.

2. Shooting rocks Phoenix neighborhood

After a man was shot while in his house near 51st and Grovers Avenues, the rest of the neighborhood is concerned that the shooter is still on the loose. Read more here.

3. Man accused of murder after body found

Thomas Harvey

A suspect is accused of murder after a man was found dead near 21st Place and Fillmore Street. Read more here.

4. Latest on U of A deadly shooting

Ryan Romero-Encinas, 20, was taken into custody in connection to a shooting at the University of Arizona that left a community college student dead.

A suspect arrested in the fatal shooting of a Tucson junior college student on the University of Arizona campus is being held without bond on a first-degree murder charge, authorities said. Read more here.

5. ‘Downton Abbey’ star dies

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: Maggie Smith arrives at "The Lady In The Van" - Centrepiece Gala, at Odeon Leicester Square on October 13, 2015, in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI)

Maggie Smith, the British actress who won an Oscar for "The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie" in 1969 and later became known to millions for roles in "Downton Abbey" and the Harry Potter films, has died. She was 89. Read more here.

Today's weather

We'll see another day of record-breaking heat on Friday as we head into the weekend. Read more here.