'Such a disgrace': Trump sounds off on Cleveland Indians’ name change

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from SUN 10:15 AM MDT until SUN 1:15 PM MDT, Apache County, Navajo County
26
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 12:45 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 10:08 AM MST until SUN 2:15 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 10:41 AM MST until SUN 2:45 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 9:56 AM MST until SUN 1:45 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 10:16 AM MST until SUN 2:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
from SUN 9:15 AM MST until SUN 12:15 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 8:51 AM MST until SUN 1:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
from SUN 10:22 AM MST until SUN 4:15 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 10:31 AM MST until SUN 1:30 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 AM MST, Gila County
Flood Warning
from SUN 9:53 AM MST until SUN 3:45 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 9:00 AM MST until SUN 1:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 9:55 AM MST until SUN 1:00 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Warning
from SUN 8:52 AM MST until SUN 5:45 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 9:24 AM MST until SUN 12:30 PM MST, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 3:30 AM MDT until MON 3:30 AM MDT, Navajo County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 9:47 AM MST until SUN 12:45 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 2:30 AM MST until MON 2:30 AM MST, Coconino County
Flood Advisory
until SUN 11:00 AM MST, Coconino County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 7:57 AM MST until SUN 11:00 AM MST, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 9:09 AM MST until SUN 12:15 PM MST, Cochise County, Pima County, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
until SUN 12:00 PM MDT, Apache County, Navajo County
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 12:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 1:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Advisory
from SUN 8:01 AM MST until SUN 11:00 AM MST, Maricopa County

'Such a disgrace': Trump sounds off on Cleveland Indians’ name change

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 55 mins ago
Donald J. Trump
FOX 35 Orlando
ead67953-US-POLITICS-TRUMP-CONGRESS article

US President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference following the Senate Republicans policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on May 19, 2020. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - Former President Donald Trump is reacting to the Cleveland Indians recently changing its name to the Guardians. 

The baseball club announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.

TRENDING: Alligator puts up fight, damages Florida home during late-night visit

In a statement, Trump said the change is disrespectful to Native Americans. 

"Can anybody believe that the Cleveland Indians, a storied and cherished baseball franchise since taking the name in 1915, are changing their name to the Guardians? Such a disgrace, and I guarantee that the people who are most angry about it are the many Indians of our Country. Wouldn’t it be an honor to have a team named the Cleveland Indians, and wouldn’t it be disrespectful to rip that name and logo off of those jerseys?  The people of Cleveland cannot be thrilled and I, as a FORMER baseball fan, cannot believe things such as this are happening. A small group of people, with absolutely crazy ideas and policies, is forcing these changes to destroy our culture and heritage. At some point, the people will not take it anymore!"

RELATED: Cleveland Guardians: MLB team dropping Indians name

Owner Paul Dolan said last summer’s social unrest, touched off by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, spurred his intention to change the name.

Dolan is expected to provide more details on the choice and background on the change at a news conference at Progressive Field before the Indians host the Tampa Bay Rays.

Dolan said the new name mirrors the city and its people.

"Cleveland has and always will be the most important part of our identity," he said in a statement. "Therefore, we wanted a name that strongly represents the pride, resiliency and loyalty of Clevelanders. ‘Guardians’ reflects those attributes that define us."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest trending stories. 