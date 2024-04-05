Suge Knight warns Diddy his ‘life is in danger’ during prison call

article

Suge Knight had a warning for his former rival Sean "Diddy" Combs.

During a phone call from prison last week, the Death Row Records founder said in part that the music mogul’s "life is in danger."

"I tell you what, Puffy, your life is in danger because you know the secrets, who's involved in that little secret room you guys [are] participating in," Knight said in a call to his team, Breakbeat Media , the production company behind his "Collect Call" podcast, which he records over the phone from inside California's Ronald Donovan Correctional Facility, FOX News reported.

"You know they're going to get you if they can," Knight added.

Knight launched his podcast in October 2023 after teaming up with Breakbeat , the first-ever hip-hop podcast network created by The Source magazine founder David Mays. Knight hosts the podcast from the California state prison where he’s serving a 28-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter.

Authorities with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) raided two properties owned by Combs in March in what law enforcement sources have described as part of a sex trafficking investigation.

The entertainment mogul has not been charged with a crime and has denied all the accusations of wrongdoing.

While Knight took a couple of verbal jabs at Combs during the podcast, he did acknowledge that the situation involving the Bad Boy Records founder is nothing to "cheer about," sharing that he was praying for Combs’ kids.

The entertainer was mentioned in Knight’s podcast in the past when the rivalry seemed to be reignited in 2023 in a lawsuit filed by Casandra "Cassie" Ventura," Combs' former girlfriend, last November. She accused Combs of arming himself and went chasing after Knight one night, FOX News reported.

Ventura accused Combs of rape and physical abuse in her civil complaint that while they were dating, he once heard Knight was nearby, grabbed multiple guns, and "ran out of his home to where he believed Mr. Knight was dining."

The entertainer later settled the lawsuit with Ventura a day after she filed it in federal court.

Knight took a shot at Combs on stage at The Source Awards in 1995, before a battle between Death Row and Bad Boy Records that escalated into an East coast-West coast rivalry.

Death Row Records later went bankrupt and Knight faced serious legal trouble. The 58-year-old is serving a 28-year prison sentence for the death of Terry Carter after taking a plea deal on manslaughter charges in 2018 to avoid a murder trial. The former music mogul will be eligible for parole in October 2034, according to FOX News.

In January 2015, Knight was in a verbal dispute with another rival, Cle "Bone" Sloan, in Compton, California. He struck and injured Sloan with his truck and fatally hit Carter while driving away.

FOX News and the Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.







