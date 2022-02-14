Expand / Collapse search
California mask mandate ignored by high-profile celebrities spotted enjoying Super Bowl LVI

By Andrew Mark Miller
Published 
COVID-19 Mask Mandates
FOX News

LA Rams are champs after beating Cincinnati Bengals

The Los Angeles Rams have captured the franchise's Vince Lombardi Trophy after beating the Cincinnati Bengals.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Several high-profile celebrities were shown on NBC’s telecast of the Super Bowl flouting California’s indoor mask mandate.

Social media erupted after seeing Jay-Z, Charlize Theron, LeBron James, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoying themselves at the game without a mask while they were not eating or drinking, a violation of California’s indoor mask mandate that is in place until Feb. 15.

Twitter users were quick to point out that children in California are forced to wear masks at schools where strict coronavirus restrictions include being forced to eat outside in the rain in some cases. 

"Here’s the video of every celebrity without a mask during the Super Bowl. But every kid in California will have to be wearing them tomorrow in school," Outkick.com’s Clay Travis tweeted. "They must all be holding their breaths the entire game."

Travis was referring to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who responded to criticism for being spotted without a mask at a recent Rams game by assuring the public he holds his breath when he removes his mask for photos. 

RELATED: 

Garcetti was spotted at the Super Bowl and also appeared to not be wearing a mask while talking with friends.

Television personality Ellen DeGeneres was also spotted without a mask despite hosting a show that requires guests to wear one.

Additionally, photos circulated online of children in the Los Angeles Youth Orchestra being forced to wear masks while other adults were not.

California health officials announced last week that the indoor mask mandate would continue until Feb. 15. However, children in schools will still be required to wear masks once the mandate is lifted.

Health officials said they are working "with education, public health and community leaders to update masking requirements at schools to adapt to changing conditions and ensure the safety of kids, teachers, and staff."

Certain other places, like public transportation and long-term care facilities, will also still require masks indoors. 

Fox News' Paul Best contributed to this report

